Litigious Mahere Files Lawsuit Against A Cleric Over Alleged Inappropriate Advances

HARARE — Highly litigious Former Member of Parliament and opposition leader Fadzayi Mahere has filed a formal court case against fellow lawyer and religious figure Prophet Advocate Joshua, alleging that he made inappropriate and unwelcome advances toward her.

Mahere claims that Joshua once asked her out and expressed a desire to marry her, behaviour she describes as unprofessional and unacceptable.

Prophet Advocate Joshua, a well-known legal practitioner and religious leader, has been given 14 days to respond to the allegations. The complaint stems from an incident that allegedly occurred several years ago, though Mahere has only recently decided to pursue legal action.

The case has sparked significant public debate, with many weighing in on the appropriateness of such behaviour, particularly given the professional stature of both individuals. Mahere’s supporters have applauded her for speaking out, while others have adopted a wait-and-see approach, pending Joshua’s response.

As of now, neither Joshua nor his legal team has issued an official statement regarding the allegations. The matter remains under investigation as the 14-day response period unfolds.

This legal battle has brought to the forefront ongoing conversations about professional boundaries and accountability, particularly within Zimbabwe’s legal and public spheres.

The outcome of the case could have far-reaching implications for both individuals and the broader discourse on conduct in professional and personal interactions.

