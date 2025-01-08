Kenyan Man Fined for Illegal Entry into Zimbabwe Driven by Love

Spread the love

Bulawayo – A 39-year-old Kenyan man, Patrick Kipyegon Lang, learned the cost of love-driven decisions after appearing before Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware for illegally entering Zimbabwe and overstaying his visit.

Lang, who pleaded guilty to the charges, admitted his actions were motivated by his desire to spend time with his girlfriend during the holiday season.

“Your Worship, I desperately wanted to see my girlfriend. That’s why I illegally entered this country to spend the holidays with her,” Lang confessed during his court appearance.

Magistrate Nembaware fined Lang $100, warning that failure to pay would result in a one-month prison sentence.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that Lang entered Zimbabwe on December 21 through the Beitbridge border post without presenting his passport. He then travelled to his girlfriend’s home in Plumtree.

However, Lang’s romantic escapade came to an end on January 3, when border officials at Plumtree noticed his passport lacked an entry stamp as he attempted to cross back into Kenya.

The incident highlights how emotions can sometimes lead individuals to take drastic measures, even at the expense of legal boundaries.

Source: Byo24News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...