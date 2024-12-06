Hubby assaults wife over relish

Spread the love

A hungry man is an angry man, this was proved by a Plumtree man who allegedly assaulted his wife with a leather belt in a domestic dispute.

Golden Malikondwe was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts facing an assault charge.

He appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged sometime in October Malikondwe arrived home late and demanded his share of food.

The wife Joyce Ngwenya told him that she had just prepared sadza and did not have any relish to cook.

The hungry husband became angry and assaulted his wife who sought refuge next door.

The matter continues on December 10.

