Harare woman seeks protection order from court on husband demands

In a desperate attempt, a Harare woman has sought legal protection from her husband due to his excessive sex demands.

Melocia Gwata revealed how her husband George Kusotera had been coercing her into having sex up to eight times per night.

She claimed that he assaulted her whenever she refused to comply.

The situation came to light after Melocia approached the Harare Civil Court. Gwata detailed her husband’s alleged abusive behaviour and excessive sexual demands before magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

She revealed that her husband insists on intimacy every day and even wakes her up in the middle of the night demanding for more , despite them already having been intimate multiple times during the same day.

“He wants to have sex every day and wakes me up sometimes in the middle of the night, even after we have been intimate countless times on the same day,” she recounted.

The mother of two expressed her distress over the impact the excessive sex demands have had on her mental well-being, stating,

“I barely enjoy sleep at any given day.”

She disclosed that the situation worsened when she refused his excessive demands, leading him to assault her.

Melocia Gwata claimed that her husband informed her he wants sex eight times a per night.

“He told me he wants to have sex with me eight times per night, and if I refuse, he assaults me.”

She explained that while she initially complied with his excessive demands, fatigue and physical pain have begun to take a toll on her.

Gwata further revealed the emotional and psychological abuse she faced, with her husband threatening to divorce her if she continued to reject his sexual advances.

“He has been threatening to divorce me if I continue turning him down,” she said.

The situation has become increasingly distressing, with assaults reportedly occurring in front of their children.

“He has been assaulting me in front of our children, shouting obscenities and telling them I don’t deserve to be called their mother,” she added.

In response to the allegations, Kusotera acknowledged Gwata’s concerns but attributed his behaviour to his deep affection for her.

“I apologize to my wife; I didn’t know that I was making her uncomfortable. It was wrong, and I am sorry,” he stated.

He expressed a desire to improve their relationship and promised not to abuse her.

“I love her so much and want to continue making love to her in a good state. I promise not to physically abuse her and also to consider her feelings.”

The court took Melocia Gwata’s claims seriously, and Judge Judith Taruvinga granted her a protection order against her husband. (iharare)