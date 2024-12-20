Gweru Man Sentenced 10 Months For Assaulting Wife Over TV Channels

Spread the love

GWERU – A 34-year-old man from Nehosho, Gweru, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for assaulting his 35-year-old wife and damaging household property during a heated dispute over changing television channels.

The man, whose name has been withheld, appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on charges of malicious damage to property and physical abuse. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that the incident occurred on December 11, 2024, when the accused became violent during the argument.

In a fit of rage, he used a brick to destroy a 43-inch Samsung television and smashed a DSTV decoder against the wall. He then turned on his wife, slapping her face, punching her upper body, and kicking her repeatedly with booted feet.

The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the man’s arrest. The damaged items, valued at US$295, were not recovered.

During sentencing, the court handed down a 10-month prison term, suspending three months for five years on the condition of good behaviour. An additional two months were suspended on the condition that the man compensates his wife for the US$295 worth of damaged property. The remaining five months were commuted to 315 hours of community service.

The NPA has called on the public to seek peaceful resolution of domestic disputes and encouraged the use of third-party mediation to avoid violence.

This case highlights the growing concern over domestic violence in Zimbabwe and the need for greater community awareness to address such issues constructively.

