Furore over WhatsApp message

A MUTARE man recently went berserk and attacked his wife with a machete over WhatsApp messages that showed that she was having affairs with her workmates.

Terrence Shoriwa (39) who is married to Pelagia Nyamarebvu (45) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala for contravening Section 3(1) as read with Section 4(1) of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:1 (Physical Abuse.)

Besides attacking his wife, Shoriwa is accused of stealing Nyamarebvu’s US$450 from their bedroom.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to August 29 for trial.

Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi prosecuted.

Mr Mubvumbi said: “On August 1, in Yeovil, Mutare, the accused person unlawfully committed an act of domestic violence on his wife by assaulting her on the face and striking her on the neck with the back of a machete, thereby causing her severe injuries.”

Mr Mubvumbi said this happened after Shoriwa took his wife’s phone in a bid to see what was happening behind his back in his wife’s life. He allegedly discovered chats that showed that Nyamarebvu was having affairs with her workmates.

Testifying in court, Nyamarebvu denied having affairs with her workmates.

“On August 1, I was at home with my husband when she took my phone and opened my WhatsApp. He scrolled through my best friends’ chat and was irked by the conversations.

“My husband demanded to know what was happening. As I was about to explaining to him, he threatened to kill me with a broken bottle, accusing me of infidelity,” said Nyamarebvu.

She added: “I tried to explain that I was not having extra marital affairs, but he could not listen to my explanation. He slapped me in the face and hit me with the back of a machete on my neck. I screamed for help.

“I managed to open the door that my husband had locked and ran for dear life. I rushed to the police to make a report. I sustained injuries on my neck and stomach as a result of the attack.”

Shoriwa denied the offence and said he only slapped his wife and never attacked her with the machete.

“I did not attack her with the machete. I did not steal her money as well,” he said.

