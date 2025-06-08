Former Cabinet Minister attacked in love triangle

Spread the love

FORMER Cabinet Minister and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator for Binga Mr Gabuza Joel Gabbuza, is fighting for his life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was stabbed several times in a vicious assault over a suspected adulterous relationship last Friday morning.

The attack, which was allegedly carried out at Siamakwa Village in Tinde, Ward 18 in Binga District, reportedly left the former minister with severe head and hand injuries.

Mr Gabbuza was the Minister of Water Resources and Development during the Government of National Unity (GNU) from 2009 and held office until 2013 when a new Cabinet was appointed.

Medical authorities have since referred him to Bulawayo for advanced treatment due to the severity of his condition.

He was airlifted from Hwange Colliery Hospital to Bulawayo yesterday.

Police National Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying police investigations are underway.

“We are investigating a case of assault where Mr Joel Gabbuza was attacked by two suspects at a woman’s homestead in Tinde, Ward 18,” he said.

He said it is alleged that the former Cabinet Minister gave the woman a lift and ended up putting up for the night at her homestead.

According to sources close to the investigations, the assailants allegedly attacked Mr Gabbuza with knives, targeting his head in what appears to be a crime of passion.

A suspect (name withheld) reportedly accused Mr Gabbuza of having an extra-marital affair with his estranged wife.

“After the brutal assault, the suspects fled the scene, leaving Gabbuza bleeding profusely. A police report was filed at Kamativi

Police Station, but the perpetrators remain at large as investigations continue,” said the source.

Mr Gabbuza was rushed to Hwange Colliery Hospital, where doctors worked to stabilise him.

Due to the severity of his injuries, primarily deep stab wounds to the head, medical personnel recommended an immediate transfer to a better-equipped facility in Bulawayo for specialised care.

According to the sources, his condition remains critical.

Mr Gabbuza is a well-known political figure in Binga, having served as a Member of Parliament during the days of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by the late former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai from 2000 and then Senator under the CCC banner.