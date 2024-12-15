Fake hips, backsides: The dark side of quest for curves

Spread the love

THE shape of a woman, when draped in clothing, may suggest a naturally curvaceous figure, characterised by a prominent bust and backside, as well as wide hips.

Artificial enhancements, including busts, hips and backsides, aimed at achieving the sought-after hourglass figure, have increasingly become popular.

And it seems some women, and men too, are going to great lengths to enhance their physical appearance.

The market for artificial hips appears to be thriving. It is supported by a variety of products such as silicone butt pads, padded skin tights, hip and butt-shaping undergarments and padded bras.

Some of these enhancements consist of silicone bums designed for insertion into the bust or hips and these are made out of high-quality silicone material, the casing slightly wrinkled, with pores and veins to imitate the natural skin.

But it seems many do not fully understand the health implications and complications that come with their desire to look “beautiful”.

According to health experts, silicone underwear could come with negative health implications.

The situation could be dire for those who have taken to the more expensive silicone butt injections.

Some of them go to great length and cost seeking surgery in other countries to get the kind of body they want, while others opt for tablets to enhance their looks, another potentially health hazard.

General medical practitioner Kingsley Chiparaushe warns that these body enhancement methods have turned out to be dangerous and potentially deadly procedures in some cases.

“Some of them seek medical attention after getting side effects of these procedures,” he said. “I have dealt with four cases this year and one of them had a serious burnlike reaction to silicone hips.

“While some of the effects can be reversed, others cannot.”

While one might appear to have achieved their desired goals through inserting silicon pads, Harare psychologist Shylet Mhango says some who put them on remain troubled both physically and psychologically.

“The fact that you are enhancing your body makes you always aware that your butt is looking unrealistic or fake to those around you,” he said.

“In some cases, such pads become sweaty and stick to the skin, making them totally uncomfortable. The silicon pads sometimes cause sweat to form around the area they are inserted, resulting in itchiness that forces one to constantly reach out to the area with their hands.

“But the most embarrassing of all situations is when the pad falls down in public, especially when it is not tight. That will cause you some trauma.”

Health experts say silicon injectables, also known as biopolymers, cause health risks such as scarring, tissue death, permanent disfigurement, granulomas or nodules of inflamed tissue, autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammation and even death.

Another psychologist, Nisbert Mangoro, believes low self-esteem and peer pressure influence women to wear fake hips and butt pads.

“Physical appearance and self-esteem are often closely linked and people’s perception of how they look has a huge impact on the value they place on themselves,” he said.

“How someone feels about his or herself affects every aspect of their life, ranging from goals they set for themselves — personally and professionally — to the way they let other people treat them.”

But Chiedza Manjoro feels wearing padded or silicone underwear for a curvy look is unnecessary.

“In my view, it is unnecessary pressure. As women, we need to understand that structure does not define us,” she said. “I think we were nurtured to believe that a woman is all about looks, but in my view, there are various other important attributes to consider.”

Worn underneath any type of dressing to give a “natural”, curvy outlook, the body enhancement pads are meant to deceive onlookers.

From established international suppliers, silicone pads are sold for prices ranging from US$100 to US$500. Low-income earners opt for padded skin tights.

Cash cow

Renowned suppliers charge between US$20 and US$100 for high-quality tights.

However, with the growing demand for full and curvy looks, cheap imitations of these products have also flooded the local market.

Cross-border traders, commonly known as runners, are making a killing out of padded skin tights and underwear.

The skin tights and underwear are sold for prices ranging from US$4 to US$20, depending on the quality.

Resultantly, easy access has provided many women with the opportunity to buy these accessories and achieve desired aesthetic looks.

“I now import those skin tights and underwear in bulk for wholesale and retail here,” said Judith Muyambo, a cross-border trader and boutique owner in Harare.

“They are in high demand and my clients, mostly females, are young and middle-aged women.”

Bulawayo and Mutare are among other cities and towns that have seen a spike in demand for these body enhancers.

A flea market operator in Bulawayo, Nobukhosi Moyo, said she travels to South Africa every fortnight to restock.

Skin tights and underwear, she revealed, are among the fast-selling items at her stall.

“I sell at least 40 skin tights in a week at US$6 each, so mostly when I restock, I make sure I get more than 100 of them,” Moyo said.

“I also order silicone pads online for my clients, for prices ranging between US$60 and US$200, depending on the quality that the client needs.”

Desperation

Despite clients feeling that the hip and butt pads are costly, they are still willing to part with substantial amounts to achieve appealing looks.

Harare-based Nigerian businesswoman Sally Adekugbe sells silicone butt pads at US$150 for the cheapest pair.

Most of her clients, she said, are commercial sex workers and a few ordinary women who want to “enhance their looks”.

“When I brought in the first merchandise, I did not think that these items would be on demand this much, because they are costly,” she said. “Now, I get at least six or seven customers weekly if not more, and it is paying off.”

A Harare commercial sex worker, who preferred to be identified as Lassy, buys cheap quality silicone pads at US$28 in the central business district.

However, because of the poor quality, she has to get a new set after every two weeks.

“Because I use them daily, the pads lose shape quickly, so I need at least two sets per month,” she said.

“It is costly, but due to the nature of my job, an hourglass figure gets me more clients, which means more money.”

Ashley, another commercial sex worker, is also fond of padded skin tights as they give her the fullness she desires to boost her confidence.

However, recently, she had a nightmarish experience.

One of her clients turned physical, refusing to pay for her services under the pretext that she had deceived him.

“He said I had deceived him by giving an impression that I had curves and a big behind. After realising that it was fake, he was no longer willing to pay the full amount,” she said.

“What infuriated me is that despite realising that I was putting on fake hips, he went on to demand my services, but then refused to pay.”

Model Chengeto Simango feels a full figure with well-pronounced curves gives most women confidence and boosts their self-esteem.

Those who are not “naturally gifted” usually try to find ways of enhancing themselves to fit into what has come to be defined as true beauty.

“Padded underwear and silicone pads have worked as an alternative for many, but others have gone to extremes — going under the knife to get implants,” she said.

“For women, it is all about confidence and being a model. I understand the pressure.”

Psychological implications

Among psychologists, it is widely agreed that humans, especially men, are attracted to women based on physical looks.

Resultantly, this forces many women to feel pressured to have appealing looks.

Sociologist Thubelihle Nkomazana said women are mostly judged by their looks, hence the pressure to do whatever it takes to enhance their appearances.

“There are some who believe it is okay to blame women for what they do or do not do to appear beautiful, including natural looks,” she said.

“The curvy ones are viewed as perfect, while those who are not are seen as imperfect and even have their competences doubted.

“In essence, putting on artificial curves by women is just meant to improve their aesthetic value, which they believe attracts attention.”

A Chitungwiza resident, who only wanted to be identified as Sonia, says she has worn silicone hips for two years, after being influenced by friends.

When she met her now-husband, Clive, she appeared curvy because of the silicone hips.

“She lacked confidence because her friends teased her for having a bad structure,” said Clive. “When I got to know of the fake hips, I asked her to stop wearing them.

“She was reluctant at first, but I made her understand that I had no problem with her natural structure.”

The pursuit of perfection has always been a moving target; and is the latest trend of artificial enhancements just another fad waiting to sag?

