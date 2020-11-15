Drama as wife bashes hubby’s side chick. Marichata pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti. Lucia Marichata (33) of Laxaflow farm, Concession is in hot soup for assaulting her husband’s lover with a log.

Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that November 12 Marichata discovered that her husband was having an affair with Prisca Chapfukidza. The furious Marichata stormed Chapfukidza’s homestead wielding a log and assaulted her once on the head.

She sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Concession hospital for medication. In mitigation, Marichata begged for mercy saying Chapfukuidza was destroying her marriage.

“Your worship the complainant is destroying my marriage because she is having an extramarital affair with my husband so l was angry and assaulted her may you please forgive me because l was just trying to protect my marriage.” she lamented. – H-Metro