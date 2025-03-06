DJ Fantan Appeals for Help in Locating Missing Ex-Wife and Children

Spread the love

HARARE – Popular music producer DJ Fantan has made a public appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, and their two young children, who have reportedly gone missing.

According to a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Nemukuyu and the children—six-year-old Rufaro Kamudyariwa and five-year-old Ruvheneko Kamudyariwa—were last seen in Mbare on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

DJ Fantan, whose real name is Arnold Kamudyariwa, expressed deep concern over the situation, alleging that his ex-wife was planning to leave Zimbabwe with the children without proper travel documentation.

“We are extremely worried about the safety of all, and mainly the minor children,” he stated in his post.

The music producer has urged anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station. He also provided contact details for himself and family members who are assisting in the search.

Authorities have been notified, and a missing persons report has been filed. Members of the public with any leads are encouraged to come forward.

For further information or to report sightings, individuals can contact:

Arnold Kamudyariwa (Father) – +263774339360

– +263774339360 Edith Katiyo (Grandmother) – +263782009221 / +263771682805

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

