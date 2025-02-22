Divorcing woman gets peace order

Spread the love

A KUWADZANA woman heaved a sigh of relief after the Harare Civil Magistrates Court granted her a peace order against her estranged husband whom she is in the process of divorcing.

Nyasha Garanewako, from Kuwadzana 5, appeared before Harare Civil Court Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga, seeking a peace order against her husband Hebert Khumalo, citing threats and physical assault as she attempt to navigate the path toward divorce.

Ms Garanewako said her husband, unwilling to accept the end of their marriage, resorted to violence and humiliation. Mr Khumalo would follow her to her workplace, creating scenes that not only endangered her but embarrassed her in front of colleagues.

However, Mr Khumalo, accused Ms Garanewako of infidelity, alleging that she had an affair with a spiritual mediator in Domboshava, resulting in the birth of a child.

According to Mr Khumalo, this revelation was shared with her family, and attempts were made to resolve the matter within the family structure. He claimed that Ms Garanewako’s decision to pursue divorce stemmed from this situation.

Mr Khumalo firmly opposed the divorce, arguing that it was not only procedurally flawed but also unjustified after 11 years of marriage.

He expressed concern over the well-being of their children, emphasising how separation would create barriers to his involvement in their upbringing, especially given her alleged relationship with the spiritual mediator.

The court decided to grant Ms Garanewako a peace order. – Herald

