Divorce settlement: Wife receives $120,000 from husband’s property acquired before marriage

A woman from Limpopo has successfully convinced the high court that she has the right to claim a share from a property given to her husband before their marriage.

The couple, who were married in community of property, took their divorce settlement to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane. They met in 1998 and married in 2003. At the time of their marriage, the husband was running a business with his father. Before the father’s passing in 1999, he had purchased a piece of land for his son.

In 2016, the husband sold the property and asked his wife to sign documents related to the sale. He then invested the proceeds under his name at FNB for a fixed period of five years. The wife discovered during their divorce proceedings that the husband had already withdrawn the proceeds from the sale and had not informed her.

The value of her undivided share in the joint estate was diminished by over $120,000.

Aggrieved by the husband’s actions, she asked the court to make an order for an adjustment in her favor upon the division of the joint estate.

In his defense, the husband admitted that he withdrew over $208,000 after the date of divorce but claimed he used the funds to support his struggling business. He argued that the withdrawal and utilization of the funds were not her concern since it was a gift from his father to him. He further added that the wife suffered no loss as the investment was not part of the joint estate.

He admitted that his father did not leave a will, no executor was appointed, and no formal process was followed. He said the donation of the property was done orally and was part of their culture.

Acting Judge Marianne Bresler was not convinced by the husband’s submissions, as there was no evidence supporting his claim that the donation was given on the condition that it would not form part of the joint estate. Judge Bresler stated that due to the invalidity of the alleged donation agreement, it can be concluded that the donation formed part of the joint estate and the proceeds of the sale thereof cannot be excluded.

“The plaintiff (wife) must therefore succeed in her claim for adjustment of her portion of the undivided joint estate,” said the judge.

The judge ruled that the wife is entitled to an adjustment of over $120,000 in her share of the joint estate. Additionally, the husband was ordered to pay the wife $650 in rehabilitative maintenance for 18 months.

Source: IOL

