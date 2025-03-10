Chivayo pays US$300k Lobola for lover Lucy Muteke

Spread the love

WICKNELL Chivayo has always done things his own way.

Maybe, he also gets inspiration from some of the richest people in the world.

People like the Indian couple of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant whose wedding last year spanned six days from July 12 to July 30, 2024, in Mumbai, India.

The extravagant celebration, held at the Antilia Building and Jio Convention Centre, was estimated to have cost around US$600 million, factoring in pre-wedding expenses like performances from Rihanna and Justin Bieber, luxury cruises, private jets and accommodation.

Reports indicated that the groom gifted each guest a wristwatch worth US$200 000.

In Zimbabwe, the ceremony where businessman Wicknell Chivayo paid lobola for his lover Lucy Muteke was nothing short of spectacular, probably the most high-profile lobola day we have seen in this country.

The venue in Marondera featured a porch that could easily be mistaken for a lavish setting in Milan, Italy.

Decorated by renowned wedding planner Kevin Zhou in burnt orange and blue hues, the ceremony would have been fit for a king.

Chivayo paid a staggering US$300 000 in lobola, which is probably the highest amount ever paid as lobola in this country.

The event was directed by popular MC Maimba Mapuranga and featured performances from top artists Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Enzo Ishall and the Travellerz Band.

Before the ceremony, Chivayo took to social media to update his fans on his offerings.

“Saka ndafonera munyai. Vasvika ka vanhu vaye. Saka vangotakura ka 50 thousand ndine imwe 75 mumota.

“Saka ndati kune munyai, unongosvika woti, ‘mukuru havasi kuda zvekuzomiswa kana auya. Hanti mwana wenyu ndirikumuda? Ndokumbirawo musanditambisirewo time.

“Itai maths dzenyu mungotipawo total kuti murikuda mari. Zvekuda kumbonzi 5 hundred vhuramuromo, 5 thousand matekenya ndebvu. argh argh. Maweka here?

“Chingotipai total mari iri mumota ingoverengwa,” Chivayo said.

He added:

“Ndozvataura mukuwasha ati hanzi hatisikuda kuti tiite setirikunetsana, isu tirikuda mwana wenyu. Mwana wenyu ndinomuda saka ndokumbirawo murudo rwaMwari musandinetse panhau dzemari.

“I have other problems, not money. Saka, I think in thirty minutes zvinenge zvatopera,” Chivayo said.

His grocery list included a lorry full of selected items.

The event saw his close friends and family donning the celebration’s theme colors, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Chivayo’s lobola ceremony has surpassed several recent high-profile celebrations.

In June last year, a 19-year-old from South Sudan, Athiak Dau Riak, drew global attention when her relatives received 530 cows, three Land Cruiser V8 cars, and $10 000, making her one of the most expensive brides by African standards.

The reasons for such high prices stemmed from fierce competition among suitors for the bride’s hand in marriage.

