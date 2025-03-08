Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking controversy

Spread the love

HARARE – Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again found himself in the spotlight after introducing his girlfriend, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House. The unusual meeting has sparked widespread speculation about the nature of Chivayo’s relationship with the Head of State.

Chivayo, known for his extravagant lifestyle and philanthropy, took to social media over the weekend to share details of the encounter. Describing the experience as “nothing short of remarkable,” he expressed excitement over the meeting, highlighting that it was a moment of great personal significance.

“Yesterday on my way to church, I had the GREATEST pleasure and distinct honour of introducing my soon-to-be wife to HIS EXCELLENCY, the President,” Chivayo wrote.

He also revealed that Muteke hails from the “esteemed SHUMBA clan,” a detail he used to humorously refer to himself as “MUKWASHA” (son-in-law) to the President.

A Lighthearted Exchange at State House

Chivayo shared that President Mnangagwa jokingly questioned his intentions regarding marriage, adding a humorous touch to the interaction.

“The highlight of it all is that my WIFE hails from the esteemed SHUMBA clan, saka ndatove MUKWASHA to the President himself, being a SHUMBA MURAMBWI… Hanzi ‘Iwe mfana une chokwadi kuda kuroora mwana wangu?’ Ndikati ndingadii nhai Your Excellency KANA NDANYURA!!!”

In a show of respect and tradition, Mnangagwa invited Muteke to sit beside him, while Chivayo stood to the side—further adding to the lighthearted but symbolic nature of the meeting.

The businessman also expressed gratitude for the wisdom shared by the President regarding love, respect, and commitment in marriage.

While the introduction of a significant other to the country’s leader is an uncommon occurrence, it has fueled public interest, particularly given Chivayo’s high-profile business deals and philanthropic activities.

Chivayo has been a vocal supporter of President Mnangagwa and has often defended his association with the ruling establishment. However, speculation about his close ties to the government and financial dealings remains a constant topic of debate.

During a separate engagement at State House, Mnangagwa dismissed claims that Chivayo acts as a political frontman, instead praising him as a self-funded philanthropist whose charitable efforts come from his personal resources. The President challenged those questioning Chivayo’s wealth to investigate independently if they had concerns.

Chivayo’s latest social media post has once again drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some applaud his transparency and humour, others continue to raise questions about the significance of his growing influence and access to the country’s leadership.

Whether this encounter was a simple personal gesture or a calculated move remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear—Chivayo continues to keep the nation talking, ensuring that his every move, be it business, charity, or personal life, remains firmly in the public eye.

