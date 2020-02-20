Bushiri took my R100k then slept with my wife

BULAWAYO – Former deputy finance minister Terence Mukupe has sensationally accused Malawi-born preacher Shepherd Bushiri of having an adulterous affair with his musician wife, Rachel J.

Mukupe, a one time Zanu PF MP for Harare East, accused Bushiri of being a “fake prophet” and running a “fake church” after he came across what he says is WhatsApp evidence of his wife and the preacher arranging to meet for sex romps in Malawi, Pretoria and Rustenburg.

Bushiri has issued a statement denying the accusations.

“I’m coming after you,” Mukupe said in a Facebook post aimed at Bushiri. “I want the R100,000 that we seeded to your fake church back ,false prophet!

“I want you Bushiri to deny that you met her three times in Lilongwe, Pretoria and your Rustenburg place with my blessing – me buying the plane tickets and you offering to go into business with us with Honourable Chihana from Malawi in tow. Deny it and we will see who serves a true God.”