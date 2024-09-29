Brother forces sister to marry his friend

Spread the love

A CHIGODORA woman approached Mutare Civil Court seeking protection from her brother who is allegedly trying to force her into marrying his friend.

As a result, the control freak brother allegedly assaults her whenever he sees her in the company of other men, much to her chagrin, and decision to eventually seek protection of the law.

Anna Mukonda and her brother, Anashe Mukonda, appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, who granted the protection order.

“I stand before you today Your Worship, my voice shaking and heart racing, as I seek protection from the unspeakable torment inflicted by my own brother.

“His relentless harassment and abuse have left me shattered, my dignity bruised, and my soul scarred.

“He is determined to force me into marrying his friend, a union that will sentence me to a lifetime of misery, solely for his financial gain.

“Every refusal is met with vicious threats, slamming doors, and chilling silence,” she said, adding that each time Anashe sees her with another man, he beats her up.

“Whenever he sees me with another man, his eyes blaze with fury and beats me. I have been chased through the streets, humiliated in public, and terrorised in my own home.

“My relationships are suffocated by his toxic grip, leaving me isolated and lonely. I have lost count of the sleepless nights, anxious days, and tears shed. My family’s pleas for him to stop have fallen on deaf ears. I am exhausted.

“I stand before you, begging for a lifeline. Grant me a protection order, and save me from this living nightmare. Let me breathe, live and be free from his suffocating grasp,” she said.

Anashe admitted to the allegations, and sought to argue that he was doing it for her best interests.

“I stand before you, my heart heavy with concern, my intentions misjudged. I understand my sister’s words, but the truth is, I have watched her dicing with disaster, her reckless choices leaving a trail of shattered dreams. She has three children from different fathers.

“The weight of her decisions bears down on me. I have shouldered the burden of her mistakes, providing for her children, and shielding her from consequences. But with each passing day, my fears grew. Fear of her falling prey to predators, fear of her losing herself in the chaos.

“That is why I thought I had found a solution, a guardian angel in my dear friend. A good man, kind and true, who can shelter her from harm. He will provide stability, security, and love.

“My actions, though flawed, were born out of love, not malice. I sought to shield, not shackle her,” he said, admitting that the use of force was wrong and apologised profusely.

“That fear drove me to overstep. Regret etches my face, for I realise my methods undermined her autonomy. I beg for the court’s mercy, guidance on how to support my sister’s independence, while safeguarding her well-being.

“Let us forge a new path, one where love and protection entwine, not suffocate. I pledge to learn from my mistakes, to respect her boundaries, and support her choices.

“I ask the court to help me find redemption, to reconcile my love for my sister with her right to self-determination,” he said.

Mr Chipato granted the sought order, acknowledging Anna’s right to autonomy and freedom.

“The brother is restrained from contacting, harassing, or intimidating her, and must maintain peace. Both parties are advised to seek counselling.

“Let this ruling prioritise safety, well-being, and respect for boundaries, reminding us that love and concern must never justify coercion or control,” he ruled. – Manica Post