Bashed over text message

A MUTARE man (33) was fined $10 000 for assaulting his wife over a love text message received on her cellphone.

Casper Johane Gwekwerere (41) of Westlea, Mutare, recently appeared before Mutare Magistrate Ms Prisca Manhibi for contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

Gwekwerere pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Nyatsuro said on May 31, Gwekwerere and Judith Mutsamba were in their bedroom when the latter received a text message on her phone.

“Gwekwerere asked Mutsamba who was referring to her as ‘sweetie’. Mutsamba told him that it was her young sister’s husband.

“However, Gwekwerere did not believe this and assaulted Mutsamba several times on her face.

“He also used a log and a stool to assault her once on her back,” said Mr Nyatsuro.

Mutsamba sustained injuries on her lips, nose and back.

She was referred to hospital for medical examination, but could not be examined due to financial constraints.