Barack Obama Admits Marital Struggles After Presidency: “I’m in a Deep Deficit with Michelle”

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. President Barack Obama offered a rare and candid glimpse into his personal life this week, revealing ongoing efforts to reconnect with his wife, Michelle Obama, following his two terms in the White House.

Speaking during a visit to Hamilton College on Thursday, Obama told students he is “in a deep deficit with my wife” and has been working to recover lost time after eight years consumed by the demands of the presidency.

“I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” Obama shared with the audience, drawing laughter and empathy during his conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper.

The comment came in response to a question about what the former president has been focused on since leaving office. Obama noted that much of his time is currently devoted to his nonprofit, the Obama Foundation, as well as completing the long-anticipated second volume of his presidential memoirs, which he jokingly likened to “50 term papers.”

While Barack and Michelle Obama have been married since 1992 and are often held up as a model political couple, recent public appearances have raised questions among observers. The two have been seen together less frequently in recent months.

In March alone, the former president attended a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game and dined out in L.A. without Michelle. She was also notably absent from high-profile events including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the 2025 inauguration of Donald Trump.

Though Obama framed his comments in a humorous light, his remarks resonated with the audience, offering a humanising reflection on the personal cost of public service.

Requests for comment from representatives of the Obamas have not yet been returned.

