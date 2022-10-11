Anglican-gate: Priest’s steamy photos brew storm

ROMANTIC pictures of a priest from the Anglican Diocese of Harare, with another woman, have torched a storm.

Father Taurai Kachembere is married and has since been suspended over the circulating pictures.

Allegations are that he is now living with Thandeka Sithole, the woman he appears with, in the leaked pictures.

There are claims that the two even have a bouncing baby boy.

He is married to Simbisai Dongo Kachembere.

Their wedding took place on July 2, 2011, in Chinhoyi.

The church suspended him pending an investigation.

Sources within the church said this is not the first time the man of the cloth has been suspended over infidelity issues.

Bishop Farai Mutamiri said it was against the church’s policy to comment over pending issues.

“I am so sorry it is against our policy to discuss pending clergy/staff matters. Kind regards,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Father Kachembere reacted angrily.

“I have seen the pictures and you are not the first one to ask about the pictures.

“But if the sources are from the church, why can’t they go through the structures?

“Is that how credible journalism is all about?

“What do you benefit from pestering people over their pictures?

“If you get your picture with someone, does it mean it’s what is happening there.

“Did you call my wife to hear about our marriage?

“This is not journalism you are doing.

“Pamapictures acho ndaimubvisa hembe here, or ndanga ndisina kupfeka?

“Is this how you do journalism calling people over their pictures?

“Who are your sources vanokuudza izvo from church?

“Do you know there are structures in church that they should go through?

Source: The H-Metro

