All hell breaks loose as Ghanaian man tells Zimbabwean she looks like banku which means beautiful

– @sey_amen started a debacle by retweeting a Zimbabwean lady’s beautiful picture and indicated that she looks like the Ghanaian dish, ‘banku’ –

The lady inquired what that meant and he told her that it means she is really beautiful – Without understanding the real meaning of the word, the lady used it to return the 'favour' and it has gotten many people reacting wildly

A Ghanaian man with the Twitter handle @sey_amen has gotten himself in an interesting situation with a Zimbabwean lady after she posted a picture of herself alongside her national flag.

In the original post made by @sey_amen that has gone viral, he indicated that the lady named Tanaka and her national flag are both like banku, which is a local Ghanaian dish.

The lady after seeing the post asked what ‘banku’ meant and was told that it simply translates as ‘beautiful’.