After Mohadi fall, Marry Mubaiwa guns for Chiwenga’s scalp

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga has said she is being abused by her ex-husband. Marry was using the microblogging site Twitter when she said the Vice President is using state machinery and the judiciary to fight her.

Marry bore her soul on social media and even said the Vice President is living with concubines at the Chinese Kingsmead place in Harare while he has separated her from her children:

Eish, gone with the wind…the honorable step was taken VP, my husband, the one i am married too forcibly took my children from me… the hurtful part is the that he is not living with my children, he is here shaking up with concubines at Chinese Kingsmead place in Borrowdale.

Marry went on to say she is imprisoned by the VP and her property is being destroyed:

I want to tell my story of the abuse i am suffering @ the hands of my husband who is using State Machinery and the Judiciary to fight to fight me.i have been quiet for too long,i will tell my story to whoever cares to listen. A victim of imprisonment

My office wall in Highlands was brokendown yesterday, no amount of intimidation will stop me from fighting for my children and properties. my equipment in Domboshava is being looted by armed military personell.

Last year the High Court denied Marry permission to go to South Africa to seek medical attention despite photos of her wounded hands going viral on social media.

Chiwenga and Marry are going through a nasty divorce, the vice president claimed that Marry wanted to kill him and even reported her to the police and she had to spend the 2019 Christmas and 2020 New Year holidays in pretrial detention before she was released on bail in January 2020.

