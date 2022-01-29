85 Year Old Man Snatches Neighbours Wife

An 85-year old Zimbabwean man has left thousands shocked after snatching his neighbours wife.

The old man has been identified as Lameck Kuwenyi and the wife is a 23 year old Cecilia whose last name has not been released.

The two new lovebirds have a sixty-year age disparity in their respective lives.

The relationship came to light after Nartsen Mangeda the husband of Cecilia discovered snarky text messages between Cecilia and the 85 year old.

When Mangenda discovered the text messages, he approached his wife and accused her of cheating on him with a much older lady, which she denied.

Cecilia was not pleased with the outcome of the confrontation, and she made the decision to pack her belongings and leave him for good. She returned to her house with her folks.

