50-Year-Old Virgin Finds Love and Marriage After Lifelong Commitment to Faith

HARARE – In an inspiring tale of faith, patience and unwavering personal conviction, a 50-year-old woman from Ruwa, Vuyai Madondo, has found love and tied the knot for the first time — after preserving her virginity for half a century.

A devout member of the ZAOGA church, Vuyai remained steadfast in her religious beliefs and personal vow to abstain from sex until marriage, despite enduring years of societal and familial pressure. Her remarkable story has stunned and inspired many, both within and beyond her church community.

“I told myself I would only give myself to the man I believed was truly my God-given husband,” she said. That promise held true until she met Stanford Madondo, a widower who had been praying for a partner to rebuild his life after losing his first wife.

Their paths crossed at their local ZAOGA assembly in Ruwa, where they followed the church’s traditional courtship process, including participation in the Sofa Conference — a spiritual counselling programme for prospective couples.

The pair met in 2024 and, within six months, were married. For Vuyai, the moment was the fulfilment of a journey grounded in faith, not fear.

“People thought I was being unrealistic or too picky,” she said. “But I trusted God’s timing. And now I am at peace and full of joy.”

Church members, family, and friends have described the union as a “miracle” — not only because of Vuyai’s rare personal journey, but also because of the spiritual connection the couple shares.

Their story has become a source of encouragement for many single women in the church and beyond who are navigating the complexities of love, faith, and modern-day relationships.

For Vuyai and Stanford Madondo, theirs is not just a love story — it’s a testament to hope, divine timing, and the strength of personal convictions.

