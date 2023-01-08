Zimbabwean ruling party says violence has no place in Zimbabwe

ZANU PF has condemned violent scenes that are alleged to have happened in Murehwa, saying the Zimbabwe Republic Police must investigate and bring culprits to book as violence has no place in Zimbabwe.

Videos of violent scenes have been trending on social media purported to have happened in Murehwa, Mashonaland East province.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched investigations into the matter.

ZANU PF Director for Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi condemned the violence, saying police must bring to book perpetrators of violence.

“I condemn this conduct unreservedly. The culprits should be brought to justice. What I however find irresponsible is when desperate clueless political upstarts start to drive and wage misleading narratives that the perpetrators should be referred to as ZANU PF supporters.

“This is needless and regrettable spin. Clearly, there is nothing in statements uttered or visuals shown which identifies the culprits as ZANU PF supporters. Remember CCC-MDC-T/ A Harvest House battles which were similarly blamed on ZANU PF yet it was their succession wars. To this day, they still have not taken responsibility over attempts to burn Dr Thokozane Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Douglass Mwonzora at Tsvangirai’s funeral,” he said.

Mugwadi further noted that his party is following on calls made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on peaceful and violence free elections.

“I advise my fellows politicians to desist from fronting politics at a crime scene no matter the temptation to grab headlines and attention. Let the perpetrators be treated as barbaric criminals who should be identified, arrested and rot in jail. On its part, ZANU PF does not tolerate any barbaric criminal conduct. Our philosophy of mobilisation is simple but powerful – ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, which has become a national chorus.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has clearly and unequivocally set the record clear on peaceful and violence-free elections. Whoever commit acts of violence in name of the party shall carry his or her cross and account. Let the Zimbabwe Republic Police do what they know best – investigations,” he said.

Zimbabwe is heading for general elections this year and observers say all political parties must come out clear condemning all forms of violence.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...