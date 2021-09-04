Zimbabwean ruling party says senior opposition members defects to join Zanu PF

SEVEN senior members from the MDC Alliance have joined Zanu PF with a promise to work hard for the benefit of the revolutionary party and the country at large.

Speaking at Zanu PF headquarters before the revolutionary party’s Politburo meeting, former Zengeza West legislator Simon Chidhaka said they have rejoined Zanu PF at their own volition and promised to work for the development of the country.

Former MDC Alliance National Secretary-General for Veterans Association, Charles Musimuki said MDC party has split five times in twenty years and that is enough proof that there is no ideology in the party.

Receiving new party members, Zanu PF first secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is an indigenous party with no foreign strings attached.

He directed that the new members must be integrated into the party and be embraced by all structures.

The seven members who defected are Emmanuel Chiroto, Farai Nyandoro, Chadamoyo Solomon Machingura, Peter Chandafira, Carlos Mudzongo,

Simon Chidhakwa and Charles Masimike.