Zimbabwe ruling party threatens prominent journalist

ZANU PF acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has warned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono from using his social media accounts to tarnish the image of the first family.

In a press briefing, Chinamasa said the journalist was using images of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his son Collins to allege that the pair were linked to dubious Coronavirus tenders.

Said Chin’ono , “My life is now in danger after ZANU-PF attacked me personally through their spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa. I am only a detractor of corruption. I am a trained journalist, if I have said something that is not true, legal remedies are there. I will not be cowed through fear!”

Watch the video below: