Zimbabwe ruling party blasts the US

ZANU-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday blasted the meddlesome conduct of the United States Government in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe in an effort to brew instability in the country.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Defence and War Veterans’ Affairs Minister, said in it’s big brother attitude, the US was quick to condemn unverified allegations of human rights violations while at the same time sowing seeds of division in the country.

Addressing a Zanu-PF rally ahead of the September 7 Mangwe National Assembly by-election at Tshitshi, Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, Muchinguri-Kashiri, said it was ironic that while the US is projecting Zimbabwe as a strife-torn nation, it was cementing its position in the country by building one the biggest embassies on the African continent.

Hlalani Mguni, widow to the late Mangwe legislator Obedingwa Mguni who died in June, will stand on a Zanu-PF ticket in the forthcoming by election.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the US was employing divide-and-rule tactics to create a false impression that President Mnangagwa’s Government was failing.

“They lie that there is no peace in Zimbabwe, but one of the biggest foreign embassies in Zimbabwe is the American Embassy. If there is no peace what are they doing here?

“They are just after our minerals. They specialise in divide-and-rule. They want to sow seeds of division so that when we are divided they benefit from our resources,” she said .

“However, we will stay put, people like uMdala Wethu (the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo) died for this country, it will not be handed on a silver platter.

“Our inheritance will not be given to strangers, they should keep their Britain, keep their America and we will keep our Zimbabwe. We will not give an inch of our country to others. They should never assume that we are stupid; we are watching closely what is happening.”

Muchinguri-Kashiri said America and its allies want to turn Zimbabwe into a banana republic like they did to Libya where they employed divide-and-rule tactics so that they can loot that country’s resources.

She said Zimbabweans should shun the MDC Alliance’s violent protests as they work against Government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy.

“No matter how difficult, let’s try to remain united. When we talk about development, no investor will come into the country if others are carrying axes, others are throwing stones while others are throwing petrol bombs. So we want to create a conducive environment for investors. We want to develop the country yet others are saying let’s demonstrate,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

She said those sponsoring violent protests were buying addictive drugs like Bronco syrup for youths to cause violence.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said President Mnangagwa’s Government is serious about fighting corruption even though it is facing resistance from certain quarters.

“Fighting corruption is one of the key issues that President Mnangagwa has promised to eradicate. It was one of the rampant things under the previous regime. Money was being stolen willy-nilly. There was State capture. If you looted you would want to protect your interests, some of them (corrupt officials) are working closely with our foreign enemies to remove the President so that they can protect their loot,” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri called on the people of Mangwe to rally behind Mguni so that she completes projects left by her late husband.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya-Moyo, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Abednico Ncube and the party’s provincial chairman Rabelani Choeni were among the party’s senior members who attended the rally. — Chronicle