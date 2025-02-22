Zimbabwe ranks highest corrupt country in SADC for 2024, among top 10 in Africa

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has come out as the worst corrupt country in SADC in 2024, according to the latest data from Transparency International coming only ahead of a war-torn DRC.

This was also the worst performance since 2015 when it recorded the same score, the year when US$15 billion in diamond revenues was announced to be missing.

In Africa, the country was in the top 10 of the worst corrupt nations, aligned with war-torn countries like Sudan, Somalia and Lybia.

This is very concerning given the Second Republic’s promise to end corruption decisively without making any cow sacred. Africa also headlined the bottom 20 most corrupt nations. This articles at the later paragraphs will explain why Africa remains highly corrupt.

Zimbabwe has a score of 21 this year, with a change of -3 since last year, meaning it ranks 158 out of 180 countries.

A country’s score is the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0-100, where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean.

The data sources used to compile the CPI specifically cover the manifestations of public sector corruption through bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences and the ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector.

It also takes into account excessive red tape in the public sector which may increase opportunities for corruption, nepotistic appointments in the civil service, laws ensuring that public officials must disclose their finances and potential conflicts of interest, legal protection for people who report cases of bribery and corruption, state capture by narrow vested interests and access to information on public affairs or government activities

After the country notched its worst CPI ranking in 2015 , it then improved to 22 out of 100 before reaching the best performances in 2019, 2020 and 2023 with a score of 24 out of 100.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.

Each country’s score is a combination of at least 3 data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

CPI scores do not reflect the views of Transparency International or its staff.

Anti-corruption efforts continue to tilt towards the developed countries of Europe, while Russia and China, Zimbabwe’s iron-clad revolutionary allies also recorded worrisome results.

For the seventh year in a row, Denmark heads the ranking, with a score of 90. Finland and Singapore took the second and third spots, with scores of 88 and 84, respectively. Scoring 83, New Zealand was outside the top three positions for the first time since 2012, but remained in the top 10, together with Luxembourg , Norway, Switzerland , Sweden , the Netherlands, Australia, Iceland and Ireland.

Meanwhile, countries experiencing conflict and with highly restricted freedoms and weak democratic institutions occupied the bottom of the index. South Sudan (8), Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10) took the last three spots. Syria (12), Equatorial Guinea (13), Eritrea (13), Libya (13), Yemen (13), Nicaragua (14), Sudan (15) and North Korea (15) complete the list of lowest scorers.

Since 2012, 32 countries have significantly improved their scores on the index and are now seen as having less corruption. Over the same period, 47 countries made significant losses. These decliners include some high-scoring democracies, like the United States (65) and New Zealand (83), as well as autocratic states like Russia (22) and Eswatini (27). The countries that saw improvements include Moldova (43), Kuwait (46) and Uruguay (76).

Why is Africa Considered the Most Corrupt Continent? An Analysis of Corruption

Africa is often perceived as the most corrupt continent, with corruption deeply entrenched in many of its political, economic, and social systems. While it is important to note that corruption exists globally, Africa’s unique historical, political, and economic challenges have exacerbated the problem. Factors such as weak democratic institutions, leaders who refuse to relinquish power, nepotism in awarding contracts and widespread bribery have contributed to this perception. Statistics and examples from various African countries highlight the extent of the issue.

Lack of Democracy and Leaders Refusing to Leave Power

One of the root causes of corruption in Africa is the lack of strong democratic institutions and the prevalence of authoritarian regimes. Many African leaders have clung to power for decades, often manipulating elections, suppressing opposition, and undermining democratic processes. This concentration of power creates an environment where corruption thrives, as accountability mechanisms are weak or nonexistent.

Zimbabwe’s first Prime Minister and President, Robert Mugabe ruled for 37 years with penned widespread corruption. It is during his time where US$15 billion in diamonds revenues disappeared.

When a presidents cling to power, they often undermine or eliminate independent institutions, such as the judiciary and legislature, which are essential for maintaining checks and balances. This concentration of power leads to arbitrary decision-making and a lack of accountability. At the end, they manipulate legal frameworks through bribery to extend terms. Leaders may engage in corrupt practices themselves or tolerate corruption among their inner circles to reward loyalty and maintain support. This can create a culture of impunity where corruption is normalised.

By distributing state resources to loyal supporters a situation known as clientelism, leaders can strengthen their base while fostering corruption. This clientelist approach often leads to the misallocation of public funds and resources.

President Yoweri Museveni has been in power since 1986, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders while President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been in power since 1979, making him the longest-serving head of state in the world. Both regimes have been accused of siphoning off the country’s oil wealth for personal gain, while much of the population lives in poverty.

According to Transparency International’s 2024 CPI, many African countries ranked poorly, with Somalia, South Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea consistently among the lowest-ranked nations. The lack of democratic accountability in these countries fosters an environment where corruption can flourish.

Nepotism

Nepotism and cronyism are significant contributors to corruption in Africa. Government contracts and tenders are often awarded to family members, friends, or political allies, rather than through transparent and competitive processes. This practice not only undermines economic development but also perpetuates inequality and erodes public trust in institutions.

During Jacb Zuma’s administration, South Africa has been rocked by numerous corruption scandals, including the infamous “State Capture” scandal involving former President Jacob Zuma. Investigations revealed that Zuma and his associates allegedly siphoned billions of dollars from state-owned enterprises through corrupt tenders and contracts. Companies linked to the Gupta family, close allies of Zuma, were awarded lucrative government contracts without due process.

Kenya, the latest most corrupt country in East Africa in 2024has faced numerous scandals involving the misallocation of public funds and nepotism in tender processes. The “Afya House” scandal in 2016 revealed that billions of shillings meant for healthcare were embezzled through fraudulent tenders awarded to politically connected individuals. Zimbabwe is highly alleged to offer tenders and business contracts based on family ties and political affiliation, hence, corruption remains high.

Nigeria’s oil sector has long been plagued by corruption, with government officials and their associates benefiting from opaque tender processes. The 2015 investigation into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) revealed that billions of dollars in oil revenues were unaccounted for, with contracts often awarded to cronies of top officials.

Bribery and Petty Corruption

Bribery is a pervasive issue across Africa, affecting both public and private sectors. From police officers demanding bribes at checkpoints, a typical of Zimbabwe to citizens paying for basic services like healthcare and education, petty corruption is a daily reality for many Africans. This form of corruption disproportionately affects the poor, who are often forced to pay bribes to access essential services.

According to the Global Corruption Barometer, over 40% of Zimbabweans report paying bribes to access public services. The police and judiciary being identified as the most corrupt institutions. In 2023, Zimbabwe ranked 157th out of 180 countries on the CPI, with bribery and embezzlement of public funds being major issues.— EquityAxis

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...