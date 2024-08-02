Zimbabwe Police Deny Ban on Public Gatherings Ahead of SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted claims circulating on social media that the Government of Zimbabwe has banned public gatherings ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

In an official statement, the ZRP labeled these allegations as false and urged the public to disregard the misinformation. “The public should dismiss this false information with the contempt it deserves,” the statement read.

The police emphasized the importance of abiding by the country’s laws while engaging in various activities to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to observe the country’s laws whilst conducting various activities in order to assist in the maintenance of law and order,” the statement concluded.

The clarification aims to assure citizens that no restrictions have been imposed on public gatherings related to the SADC Summit and encourages them to continue their daily activities responsibly.

