Zimbabwe opposition leader says Mnangagwa gov won’t last 5 years

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not finish his term of office if he fails to resolve the socio-economic crisis in the country.

Speaking at a “thank-you” rally in Chiredzi yesterday, Chamisa maintained that he won the July 2018 general elections and that his victory was stolen from him by Mnangagwa, but warned the Zanu PF leader’s reign will not last because he was riding on a stolen vote.

“We are not moving away from the July victory, that is why we are coming to thank you because we know you voted for the right person, but the wrong person grabbed power. He will not last in that position,” Chamisa said.

“We are going to sort this problem soon. Some of you will ask me how, but we are prayer warriors. We pray and do, do and pray, pray and do… the answer will come. Look, the walls of Jericho are falling, hunger is pulverising the country.”

The MDC challenged the 2018 presidential elections, alleging that Mnangagwa had stolen the vote with the aid of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

His claim was dismissed by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the results announced by Zec giving Mnangagwa a 50,6% victory margin.

“You voted overwhelmingly and the fault is not yours. We beat ED (Mnangagwa). He knows that in the July elections we beat him, he knows the vote was given to his younger brother,” Chamisa said.

Addressing thousands of supporters, a much bigger crowd than the one he spoke to at his previous rally ahead of elections, Chamisa insisted that because the 2018 election was stolen, it was difficult for

Mnangagwa to effectively run the country.

He said his party congress to be held this week in Gweru will map the way on how to “liberate the country”. The party

lead demonstrations after its elective congress, with its organising secretary Amos Chibaya leading supporters in songs encouraging the call for demonstrations.

The MDC leader accused Zanu PF of destroying the economy and leaving thousands of people in Chiredzi unemployed after South African sugar producer, Tongatt Hullet downsized operations.

“I have heard that most of you are jobless because Tongatt is not working at its optimum, they are losing land to politically-connected people. I have said the country should not be run on partisan politics. We want people to be respected as Zimbabweans. The problem is we put politics ahead of our people,” he said.

“We are no longer interested in kudira jecha (throwing spanners). All we want to do is make sure life is sweet for the people,” Chamisa said.

On the recent High Court judgment, which “dethroned” him as party leader, Chamisa said the party will appeal the ruling.

“We have no problem with the courts or judges, we are built on the foundation of constitutionalism, the rule of law and good governance. In fact, we have high regard of the constitution and constitutionalism. Don’t be afraid, everything we have done is according to the constitution. The court saw in a way that is different from ours. We respect the court, we respect the judges, but we have a right to appeal to a higher court,” he said.

Chamisa said he would leave the legal issues to MDC lawyers.

“We are in the stadium of politics, the stadium of law is the purview of our lawyers. They are dealing with that issue and they have us covered, so do not worry when you hear (former MDC vice-president Thokozani) Khupe latching on the judgment and claiming to be leader of the MDC. No my sister, you misread the law. You formed your own party, move with it. We have our own party and we will move like that,” – News Day