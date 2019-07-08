Zimbabwe opposition group slams rival main opposition plan to overthrow government

The Vice President of the MDC-T party, advocate Obert Gutu has said that overthrowing the government is unconstitutional.

His remarks come after the vice national chairperson of the MDC-Alliance, advocate Job Sikhala has said that his party was not joking about overthrowing the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government.

Sikhala mentioned intimidation and terrorisation of citizens as the main reason the MDC-A has resolved to confront the government.

Posting on Twitter, Dr Thokzani Khuphe’s deputy, Gutu said:

Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe reads: “Every person has the right to demonstrate and to present petitions, but these rights must be exercised peacefully.” It doesn’t provide for the unconstitutional overthrow of Government.

His remarks are in resonance with those of the permanent secretary in the Information Ministry, Nick Mangwana, who described Sikhala’s remarks as uncivilised and unconstitutional. Mangwana added that the government will take necessary actions against anyone who wants to overthrow a constitutionally elected government.

The ruling ZANU PF and the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-A have been at loggerheads since the July 30, 2018 elections which the latter claims were manipulated in favour of the former.

Both parties have been agreeing on the necessity of institution a national dialogue to address both the economic and political crises. However, they clash on the issue of legitimacy which Chamisa is saying has to be resolved since it is the root cause of all the issues. ZANU-PF, on the other hand, is adamant that Mnangagwa won, hence no need for discussing the matter.

Source: Pindula