Zimbabwe does not belong to Mnangagwa’s mother – Sikhala

RABBLE ROUSING top MDC politician Job Sikhala Monday vowed President Emmerson Mnangagwa should leave his job, insisting Zimbabwe did not belong to the Zanu PF leader’s mother.

The MDC legislator was having an impromptu address to hundreds of party supporters who had thronged the Masvingo High Court to land solidarity with Sikhala who is being tried for allegedly calling for Mnangagwa’s overthrow.

Sikhala said the country could not prosper under Mnangàgwa’s leadership adding that it will have to take every Zimbabwean to fight state intimidation in their quest for better living conditions.

The MDC deputy national chair said the Zanu PF led government has turned university graduates into money changers (illegal foreign currency dealers) yet they could be entrepreneurs and professionals working in their right jobs to help develop the troubled country.

Zimbabwe is battling high cost of living coupled with acute shortage of fuel, food and electricity.

“As long as long as Emerson Mnangagwa is there, we shall remain under the auspices of a dictator.

“Africa had a problem of individuals who have been accommodating dictatorship, Africa has been betrayed because it’s people have been threatened by dictators.

“We want to develop this country. No longer should a Zimbabwean be frightened by Emmerson Mnangagwa to demand what is rightfully yours,” Sikhala said.

He added that the time was now for Mnangagwa to leave office.

“He will go whether he likes it or not. This is not his mother’s country,” he said.

Sikhala is set to appear again in Masvingo on 14 February at the High Court.

He thanked the multitude for coming in solidarity and urged them to remain vigilant in the fight to free Zimbabwe. – Newzim