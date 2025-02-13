‘Zimbabwe crisis cannot be solved by simply replacing Mnangagwa’ – Ncube

Spread the love

Trevor Ncube, Chairman of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), has called for transformative leadership in Zimbabwe, arguing that the country’s entrenched political and economic crises cannot be solved by simply replacing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In an opinion article, Ncube stressed that while a change in leadership might offer temporary relief, Zimbabwe’s issues run deeper, demanding a systemic overhaul.

“Zimbabwe is in desperate need of transformative leadership, not the routine recycling of failed politicians,” Ncube writes. He emphasized that political power in the country has been largely used for self-enrichment, rather than national service, leaving Zimbabweans trapped in a cycle of poverty and disillusionment. According to Ncube, the time for half-measures and timid politics is over. He called for collective courage and a shift toward nation-building, where the country’s leadership works for the collective good of all, not just a select few.

Ncube described the stark contrast between the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans and the elite, pointing out that the majority of people live in a state of “soul-crushing poverty” while a privileged few indulge in conspicuous wealth. He questioned the real motives of political factions, including the Blessing Gezi faction of war veterans within ZANU-PF, who, according to Ncube, are more concerned with securing power for their own interests than addressing the critical issues facing the country.

He criticized the internal struggles within ZANU-PF, including the power struggles that echo the events leading up to Robert Mugabe’s ousting in 2017. Ncube sees these factional fights as a distraction from the real crises at hand – an imploding economy, a collapsing healthcare system, crumbling infrastructure, and rising unemployment. The ongoing disputes within the party do nothing to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans, Ncube asserted.

Mnangagwa, whom Ncube described as a self-proclaimed constitutionalist, has been accused of allowing his loyalists to openly threaten the dismantling of Zimbabwe’s democratic framework. The refusal of the president to intervene, Ncube argues, represents an abdication of leadership.

Ncube also reflects on the lessons learned since the 2017 military intervention that removed Mugabe. While many Zimbabweans had initially hoped for a better future, the current situation demonstrates that replacing one corrupt leader with another from the same party does not solve the nation’s fundamental problems. The only way forward, according to Ncube, is through a national, inclusive process that involves all stakeholders, including business leaders, civil society, the Church, labor, women, and youth. These groups must work together to rebuild the country.

In closing, Ncube calls for action, warning that Zimbabwe’s future hangs in the balance. “If Zimbabweans do not act now, we risk condemning future generations to an even graver fate,” he warns. “The time for complacency is over. The time for action is now.”

Ncube’s article highlights the urgent need for genuine political and economic reform, stressing that Zimbabwe’s survival as a nation depends on the courage and resolve of its people to demand true change and hold their leaders accountable.

