Zimbabwe army bosses frets over classified social medial leaks

Army bosses have expressed concern over the leaking of sensitive information on social media by junior staffers which they feel compromises national security.

The Zimbabwe National Army head of training, Brigadier General Ephious Mahachi urged members of the force to be cautious on the material they post on various social media platforms.

“A lot of negative information is spread on the social media and as professionals in this field you should understand what is going on in this confusion so that you advise commanders accordingly. From within the organisation a lot of information of security nature has been loaded on social media by some of us oblivious of the security implications at times,” said Mahachi in Bulawayo on Friday.

Last week, former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo broke the news of a junior soldier in the presidential guard who opened fire at State House in Harare apparently venting frustration over the country’s economic challenges.

He went on to give updates on the case revealing that the junior soldier was subjected to torture as his bosses tried to link him with the opposition and foreign agencies before he was taken for mental evaluation.

In his last update, Prof Moyo said the head of the presidential guard Lieutenant Colonel Samson Murombo had been suspended as military bosses blamed him for the incident.