Zim Ruling Party Denies Interfering in Neighbouring Countries’ Elections

Spread the love

HARARE -The ruling Zanu PF party has dismissed allegations suggesting it influenced electoral outcomes in South Africa, Mozambique, and Botswana, labelling the claims as baseless and malicious.

Speaking in his weekly column in The State Media, Zanu PF Secretary of Administration Obert Mpofu categorically denied the accusations, stating that the party neither possesses the capacity nor the intention to meddle in the democratic processes of other nations.

“There is no doubt that Zanu PF is a juggernaut, but I feel at times our reach is overestimated. We neither have the capacity nor intention to participate and influence electoral outcomes in any of our neighbouring countries, and none of our supporters ever fraudulently acquired identity cards to vote in foreign polls,” Dr Mpofu said.

Mpofu emphasised Zanu PF’s commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other nations, noting the party’s longstanding history of non-interference in the internal affairs of its neighbours.

“In our history, we have never meddled in any elections in neighbouring countries. The level of callous hate that our enemies and detractors harbour towards Zanu PF is truly mind-boggling. How is it possible that Zanu PF could try and influence electoral outcomes in these independent, well-governed countries that have independent electoral systems?” he queried.

While acknowledging Zanu PF’s close relations with other revolutionary parties within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, Dr Mpofu clarified that such solidarity did not extend to interfering in electoral processes.

“Our wish is to see a region that is prosperous and fully economically emancipated. While we did render some support in terms of passing on the message to our sister political parties during elections in Mozambique and Botswana, as well as showing solidarity with them, that is as far as our involvement went,” he explained.

Mpofu noted that under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu PF has strengthened ties with like-minded parties, adhering to its philosophy of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

He reiterated that Zanu PF’s primary focus remains on achieving economic emancipation for Zimbabweans. He described the accusations of election interference as desperate attempts by detractors to tarnish the party’s image.

“Our principles are entrenched in our constitution and are non-negotiable. If it were not for our principled ways, we would have collapsed a long time ago. We are meticulous and methodical in our approach,” Mpofu said.

He added that Zanu PF supports the development of a prosperous and economically independent region and will continue to work with sister parties to foster mutual growth while maintaining respect for the autonomy of each nation.

The allegations come amidst heightened scrutiny of Zanu PF’s role in regional politics, though Mpofu insists the claims lack credibility and are part of a campaign to undermine the party’s reputation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...