ZAPU Urges Citizens to Oppose Mnangagwa’s Term Extension Plans

BULAWAYO – The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) has issued a strong call to action, urging citizens to resist any moves by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutionally mandated limit of 2028.

In a statement released on Monday, the opposition party warned that if Mnangagwa insists on clinging to power, they would mobilise citizens to engage in civil disobedience as a form of resistance.

“Any attempt by Mnangagwa to manipulate the Constitution and extend his rule beyond the prescribed term limits must be met with firm rejection by all Zimbabweans. We will not hesitate to encourage peaceful civil disobedience as a form of protest against such undemocratic actions,” the party said.

Rising Tensions Over the 2030 Agenda

ZAPU’s statement comes amid growing public and political discourse over reports that Zanu PF is pushing to amend the Constitution to delay the next presidential election and extend Mnangagwa’s term until 2030. Critics view the move as a blatant power grab aimed at entrenching Mnangagwa’s rule, following similar tactics used by former President Robert Mugabe during his decades-long tenure.

The ruling party has claimed that the postponement of elections could be legally justified if Mnangagwa’s second term is interrupted before three years, as this would not count as a full term under Zimbabwean law.

ZAPU has called on citizens to reject any attempt by President Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office beyond 2028. The party warns that if he refuses to step down, they will encourage civil disobedience as a form of resistance. pic.twitter.com/iJ8i1qxl8U — CITE (@citezw) February 4, 2025

However, opposition parties and civil society groups have condemned the proposal, warning that it undermines the principles of democracy and the Constitution, which was designed to prevent prolonged presidential terms.

Calls for Unity and Action

ZAPU leaders have called on all opposition parties, civil society organisations, and citizens to unite in rejecting what they described as a “dangerous erosion of democratic values.”

“This is not just a political issue; it is a national crisis that affects the future of our democracy. Citizens must stand together and demand accountability and respect for the rule of law,” the party said.

The opposition party also stressed that civil disobedience, while disruptive, would remain peaceful and focused on pushing back against what they termed “authoritarian tendencies” by the ruling party.

Broader Political Landscape

The warning from ZAPU reflects broader frustrations within the opposition over Zanu PF’s dominance and alleged attempts to consolidate power. With the economy struggling and public trust in government institutions eroding, any moves to extend Mnangagwa’s term are likely to further inflame tensions in the country.

Political analysts have warned that any attempts to amend the Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s rule could spark widespread protests and deepen divisions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

As the debate over term limits intensifies, all eyes remain on Zanu PF and its next moves, with the potential for significant political and social upheaval in the months ahead.

