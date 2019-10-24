ZANU PF Youths to invade American Embassy

ZANU PF Youths are inviting all its members and affiliate organisation to spend a night at the United States of America Embassy on Thursday night till morning to show their displeasure at the targeted sanctions that were imposed upon some individuals and companies in Zimbabwe by America.

In a statement the Youth League said, “A call for party members, affiliate organizations and generality of patriotic sons and daughters of Zimbabwe. We taking it to their doorstep say Sanctions Must Fall.”

The ZANU PF government is coordinating anti-sanctions marches in various cities and towns on Friday.

America has told Harare to focus on reforms instead of anti-sanctions campaigns.