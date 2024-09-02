ZANU PF Youths leader responds to Mnangagwa rejection of constitutional amendment

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe—Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation, Tino Machakaire, reaffirmed his commitment to relaying the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Youth League’s resolutions directly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, including discussions on a potential constitutional amendment that could extend the President’s term to 2030.

In a statement released on social media, Machakaire emphasized his role as Secretary for Youth Affairs in the ZANU-PF Politburo, underscoring his responsibility to act as the conduit between the Youth League and the Party’s First Secretary and President. He clarified that his duty is to present all resolutions from the Youth League to President Mnangagwa without alteration or dilution.

“Our Party Constitution and established conventions prescribe the responsibility of the Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo as no more and no less than to serve as a conveyor of all the Youth League’s concerns, aspirations, resolutions, and wishes to the First Secretary and President of the Party, who is my sole and exclusive appointing authority,” Machakaire stated.

He further assured that he would pass on the Youth League’s resolutions “without any fear or favour, diminution or dilution, adulteration or alteration.”

Machakaire highlighted that once these resolutions are presented, he would swiftly relay the President’s responses back to the Youth League with the same commitment and urgency.

The Youth League’s discussions on a possible constitutional amendment to extend President Mnangagwa’s term until 2030 have sparked debate within ZANU-PF and beyond. Machakaire’s statement signals the beginning of what could be a significant political discourse within the party, as members consider the implications of such an extension.

As the debate unfolds, all eyes will be on Machakaire as he carries out his duties, and on President Mnangagwa’s response to the Youth League’s proposals.

