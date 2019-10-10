ZANU PF Youth leader suspended

ZANU PF Youth League in Matabeleland South has passed a vote of confidence on Provincial Chairman Washington Nkomo after accusing him of creating a centre of power focused on himself.

Resolution of a meeting held on Thursday which are in possession of this publication reveal a number of allegations that were levelled against Nkomo.

The youth said Nkomo was diverting party resources such as fuel for personal use. The also claimed that he was side-lining other members who disagreed with him labelling them as G40.

The youths further called for the party to withdraw all party assets from Nkomo.

Read the signed minutes below: