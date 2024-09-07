Zanu PF Women’s League Urges Mnangagwa to Stay in Office Beyond 2028

Spread the love

The Zanu PF Women’s League has made a formal appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging him to remain in office beyond 2028.

This call was made during a National Executive Committee meeting held in Harare yesterday, where the league finalized its resolutions for the upcoming Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo next month.

Addressing the committee, Zanu PF Women’s League Political Commissar Maybe Mbowa, speaking on behalf of chairpersons across the country, emphasized their desire for Mnangagwa to continue leading Zimbabwe beyond the constitutional limits.

“As the Women’s League, we are appealing to President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028. We are aware that he is a constitutionalist, but we also played a role in shaping the Constitution. We want him to stay on,” she said.

The league requested its Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Mabel Chinomona, to personally deliver their message to the President. Chinomona assured the committee that the appeal would be communicated to Mnangagwa. “President Mnangagwa has often said that the voice of the people is the voice of God, and as a listening leader, I hope he will consider our plea,” she stated.

The league also took the opportunity to congratulate Mnangagwa for his recent appointment as the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Chinomona highlighted the importance of empowering more women across the country as part of the President’s inclusive growth agenda, which seeks to ensure that no woman is left behind.

In her remarks, Chinomona urged members of the Women’s League to continue supporting Mnangagwa’s development vision and emphasized the importance of unity within the league. “We fully support the inclusive growth call of our President and will take this programme to all corners of the country, ensuring more women are equipped with skills for self-reliance,” she said.

The League’s Secretary for Administration, Monica Mutsvangwa, reinforced the message, encouraging women to take empowerment projects seriously. She expressed satisfaction with the developmental initiatives being led by Mnangagwa and urged continued support for his administration.

The Women’s League commended Mnangagwa for appointing more women to strategic leadership positions, viewing it as a key step in advancing the nation’s development agenda.

Source: Herald

