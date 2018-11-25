ZANU PF wins Mutoko by-election

Reports indicate that ZANU PF has won the Mutoko North by-election held on Saturday. ZANU PF’s Rambidzai Nyabote received 11 141 votes, Boniface Mushore of the MDC got 1 329 and NCA’s Edson Mugoma garnered 94 votes.

In the July 30 harmonised polls, ZANU PF’s Mabel Chinomona garnered 16 902 votes while MDC’s Mushore got 3 151 votes and Shamu Kativu of the FreeZim Congress got 262 votes. There was evidently low voter turn out compared to the July 30 poll, which is very typical of all by-elections.

The Mutoko North House of Assembly seat fell vacant when Mabel Chinomona was elected President of the Senate. The Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) earlier alleged that there was an unusually high number of assisted voters in yesterday’s election.