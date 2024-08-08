ZANU-PF Warns Opposition Against Protests During SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE,- ZANU-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa issued a stern warning to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters today.

Mutsvangwa cautioned the opposition party against staging protests during the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, scheduled to be held in Harare.

“Let them not play with fire,” Mutsvangwa said, signaling the government’s intent to respond forcefully to any disruptions during the regional summit.

Senator Chris Mutsvangwa, ZANUPF Spokesperson addressed the media today at ZANUPF HQ and he warned CCC not to play with fire pic.twitter.com/bcPP57G2EQ — Snowball Tongogara (@snowballOfficia) August 8, 2024

His comments come amid rising tensions, with reports of police crackdowns, arrests, and abductions of opposition supporters in recent weeks.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks reflect the government’s firm stance against any attempts by the CCC to challenge its authority during the high-profile event. The SADC Summit, which will bring together regional leaders, is seen as a crucial moment for Zimbabwe, and ZANU-PF is keen to ensure that it proceeds without incident.

The CCC has not officially announced plans for protests, but the warning from Mutsvangwa indicates the government’s readiness to prevent any opposition activity that could disrupt the summit. The ZANU-PF spokesperson’s statement underscores the escalating political tension in Zimbabwe as the country prepares to host the SADC leaders.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...