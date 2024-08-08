ZANU-PF Warns Malema and Kasukuwere Against Interfering in Party Succession

Spread the love

ZANU-PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, has issued a stern warning to South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and exiled G40 figure Saviour Kasukuwere, cautioning them against meddling in the internal succession politics of Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

Mutsvangwa urged Malema to focus on South African politics and advised Kasukuwere to return to Zimbabwe to face the country’s political realities.

This statement comes in response to Malema’s recent comments criticizing ZANU-PF leadership and the ongoing succession contest between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, former Army Commander Constantine Chiwenga. Mutsvangwa dismissed Malema’s remarks, asserting that ZANU-PF’s succession process is guided by democratic principles rather than force.

Mutsvangwa accused Malema of being an agent of a regime change agenda, motivated by his close association with Kasukuwere. He characterized both Malema and Kasukuwere as “political failures” and criticized Malema for attempting to influence Zimbabwean youth, despite his own political setbacks in South Africa.

“Malema should keep his hands off Zimbabwean affairs and focus on his own political challenges in South Africa,” Mutsvangwa stated, pointing out Malema’s poor performance in recent elections compared to other political figures like Jacob Zuma.

Mutsvangwa emphasized that ZANU-PF’s succession policy is rooted in democratic principles, where leadership is determined through a voting process during the party’s elective congress, not through violence or coercion.

Amid these tensions, Mutsvangwa reiterated the party’s loyalty to President Mnangagwa, who he described as a constitutionalist committed to following the party’s established procedures for succession.

The comments from Mutsvangwa follow Malema’s recent lecture at Rhodes University in South Africa, where he urged Zimbabwean youth to rise against Mnangagwa’s leadership, claiming that Chiwenga’s influence had waned.

Mutsvangwa’s response underscores the ruling party’s firm stance against external interference and reaffirms its commitment to a constitutional process for determining leadership.

Source: Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...