‘ZANU PF to win 2023 elections by landslide’ – Report

The Economist Intelligence Union, a member of The Economist Group has released a 2023 election forecast predicting a comfortable win for the ruling party ZANU PF.

The EUI which has over 60 years in intelligence gathering and reporting on countries also projected that the Zimbabwean dollar will be Z$7.1 : USD$1 in 2024. The report was released on 9 October 2019.

Read an extract of the projection below:

In the most recent presidential election, in July 2018, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of the votes just enough to avoid a run-off against his nearest rival, Nelson Chamisa of the MDC. Mr Chamisa secured 44.3% of the vote, with the remainder spread across the other 21 candidates.

In the legislative election, which was held at the same time, ZANU-PF secured a two-thirds parliamentary majority, with 179 out of 270 seats. ZANU-PF remains in a dominant position because any group splitting from the ruling party would lose access to the benefits of incumbency.