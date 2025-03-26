ZANU PF Succession Tensions: Chiwenga’s Security Tightens Amid Growing Assassination Threats

Spread the love

HARARE – The battle for succession within Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party is reaching a boiling point, as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrived at State House yesterday under heightened security measures.

The development has intensified speculation over growing tensions between Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid increasing factionalism within the party.

Zimbabwe vice president Chiwenga now moved around with tight Close Security Unit team at state house, inside the main building and tents.

The VP confirms he is not safe in their own state house and he needs physical protection around him at an event where invited guests are only government officials, dignitaries and media.

The threat against his security and safety is now apparent that’s is from within than outside

Chiwenga, a retired army general who played a pivotal role in the 2017 military intervention that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and brought Mnangagwa to power, has long been seen as a key contender for the presidency. However, internal divisions within ZANU PF have deepened in recent months, with rival factions vying for control ahead of the 2028 elections.

Sources within the ruling party suggest that Chiwenga’s influence has been growing, with military-aligned loyalists rallying behind him as an alternative to Mnangagwa. This has reportedly unsettled the president’s allies, who are determined to consolidate power and block any leadership challenge.

Recent reports indicate that Mnangagwa’s faction has been working to sideline Chiwenga through strategic political appointments and legal manoeuvres. The recent reassignments within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the security sector have been interpreted as efforts to weaken Chiwenga’s military support base.

Eyewitnesses at State House noted an unusual security presence around Chiwenga’s motorcade, with heavily armed officers monitoring the area. Some analysts believe this is a reflection of heightened paranoia within the ruling elite, as the succession battle intensifies.

“This is a clear indication that the power struggle within ZANU PF is escalating. We have seen this before in the Mugabe era—when factions grow stronger, security arrangements change, and political manoeuvres become more aggressive,” said a political analyst who requested anonymity.

Despite growing concerns over his political future, Chiwenga has remained largely silent on the matter, maintaining his public appearances without addressing the succession debate. However, his allies within the party have been vocal in challenging Mnangagwa’s grip on power, with some openly criticising the president’s leadership style and alleged failure to stabilise the economy.

With ZANU PF’s internal disputes intensifying, all eyes are now on Mnangagwa’s next steps. There are reports that he may seek constitutional amendments or party restructuring to secure his position. Others believe he could use legal or military tactics to neutralise any potential challenge from Chiwenga and his supporters.

As Zimbabwe heads into a critical political period, the power struggle within ZANU PF remains a key issue, with implications for the country’s stability and governance. Whether Chiwenga makes a decisive move or remains in the background, the battle lines have already been drawn—setting the stage for a dramatic showdown in the ruling party.

