Zanu PF Official Suggests Constitutional Amendments to Extend Presidential Term

Constitutional amendments are possible worldwide, and Zimbabwe’s Second Republic may follow suit to meet its expectations, according to Zanu PF Secretary for National Security, Lovemore Matuke.

Speaking at a recent Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting, Matuke emphasized that Zimbabwe’s Constitution was “not cast in stone,” suggesting the possibility of changes to suit the country’s evolving needs.

“I have heard people talking about the Constitution and what it purportedly stipulates, and that is their perspective,” Matuke said.

“But remember, we have made a few amendments already, and this Constitution is not rigid. If we need to change it to suit what we want, we will do so without any apologies. Don’t let people mislead you.”

Matuke’s comments come amid growing calls within Zanu PF for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond its scheduled end in 2028. Party members argue that Mnangagwa’s leadership has led to significant infrastructure development, advancements in agriculture, mining, and innovation in tertiary institutions. These supporters believe extending his term is essential for the full realization of Vision 2030, a plan to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country.

Zanu PF structures have been vocal about the need for Mnangagwa to stay in power until 2030 or beyond to continue driving the country’s development. His current term, while set to end in 2028, may face pressure for extension, as party loyalists credit his administration with tangible progress in multiple sectors, including road construction, dam building, modernizing border posts, and bolstering the economy.

The debate over amending the Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency is likely to intensify in the coming years, as Zimbabwe navigates its path toward Vision 2030.

