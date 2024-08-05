ZANU PF Mashonaland Provinces Advocates for Mnangagwa’s Extended Term

Spread the love

HARARE,- The ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province has declared its support for President Mnangagwa to extend his tenure beyond 2028, emphasizing the importance of his leadership in achieving Vision 2030.

The resolution was made during a meeting of party members, including representatives from the Women’s and Youth Leagues, war veterans, district leaders, the Central Committee, and the Politburo, held in Chinhoyi.

The meeting petitioned the National Secretary for the Commissariat, Munyaradzi Machacha, to relay this vote of confidence to the President. Machacha stated, “The issue is that ZANU PF carries out the will of the people. The people are speaking their minds from all the provinces we have visited so far. The will of the majority takes precedence, and this should never be done to spite anyone. Those whose views do not carry the day should work with the majority for the good of the party.”

He urged everyone to focus on building the country and not get distracted by political positions. “We cannot achieve Vision 2030 ideals of an upper-middle-income economy when people are focused on positions,” Machacha said, stressing the need for party members and citizens to prioritize production in line with President Mnangagwa’s aspirations.

Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka echoed the sentiment, stating, “As Mashonaland West Province, we are saying to the President, he should see through his vision to fruition. He is a listening President, and we see his commitment to development projects, like the upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway.”

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo highlighted the benefits the province has seen under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, particularly in drought relief and development projects. War veterans league chairman Happison Muchechetere also expressed support for the President’s continued leadership.

The ZANU PF Women’s League provincial chairman Constance Shamu and Youth League chairman Tapiwa Masenda reaffirmed their support, citing significant national transformations under Mnangagwa’s leadership. “As youths, we resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue in his position and see through his vision. Whoever comes after should be given the leeway to craft and pursue their own vision,” said Masenda.

During an inter-district meeting in Shamva, youths from Mashonaland Central Province also unanimously resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue leading the country. Provincial youth chairperson Emmerson Raradza pointed to the development projects initiated by Mnangagwa as reasons for their support. He also addressed challenges faced by youths, including land distribution and the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

ZANU PF provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe praised the appointment of youths to ministerial and senior leadership positions for the first time in Zimbabwe’s history, commending their discipline and focus.

Deputy Secretary for the Youth League John Paradza thanked the youths for their support during the August 23, 2023 elections and announced an upcoming meeting with the President to discuss youth challenges. He emphasized the need for youths to be allocated underutilized land for agricultural and mining purposes.

President Mnangagwa further demonstrated his commitment to youth empowerment by donating 16,000 chicks to be distributed among youths in the eight districts. Shamva South MP Joseph Mapiki expressed confidence in the youths’ ability to lead, stating, “We cannot leave the country to drunkards who cannot defend our sovereignty.”

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...