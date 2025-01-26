ZANU PF Mashonaland East Backs Mnangagwa’s 2028 Extension Bid

Spread the love

HARARE — The call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 is gaining momentum, with the Mashonaland East provincial chairperson of ZANU PF, Daniel Garwe, stating that it reflects the will of the people.

Garwe addressed a large gathering of ZANU PF members during the party’s inter-district meeting held at Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa on Thursday. He emphasized that the push for President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership is driven not by the President’s personal desire, but by the resolutions of the people.

“Some claim that President Mnangagwa expressed a wish to rest after his term ends. While that is true, I want to make it clear that the push for his extended leadership is not his own doing but a call from the people,” Garwe explained. “If the voice of the people is indeed the voice of God, then God is telling the President to stay in office.”

Garwe reiterated that during the recent ZANU PF Conference in Bulawayo, a resolution was passed stating that President Mnangagwa should continue his leadership until 2030 to see through the Vision 2030 agenda, which he first conceived.

“Vision 2030 is unstoppable, and we believe it can only be fulfilled with President Mnangagwa in office,” he said. “No one will stop this vision from being realised.”

The Mashonaland East chairperson further justified the call for constitutional amendments, asserting that it is within the country’s legal framework to amend the Constitution to extend presidential terms.

“Amending the Constitution is not undemocratic,” Garwe said. “It is a constitutional right, and we should now focus on the necessary amendments to ensure that our President can stay in office until 2030.”

He went on to praise President Mnangagwa’s leadership, noting the positive changes Zimbabwe has experienced, including peace and development across the country.

“Under President Mnangagwa, we have witnessed significant progress and peace in all corners of Zimbabwe. The call for him to remain in office is justified,” Garwe stated.

In addition, Garwe called on ZANU PF members to refrain from abusing social media and engaging in disrespectful behaviour toward party leadership.

Mashonaland East Women’s League provincial chairperson Aplonia Munzverengwi echoed Garwe’s sentiments, urging unity and peace within the province. “As women, we will always support you, Cde Chair,” Munzverengwi said.

ZANU PF Mashonaland East Secretary for Administration, Felix Mhona, praised President Mnangagwa’s leadership, highlighting the impressive development taking place under his guidance. “We must continue supporting the President,” Mhona said. “He has brought development to every part of Zimbabwe, and we must rally behind him to ensure the success of Vision 2030.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...