ZANU PF Mashonaland East Backs Mnangagwa Term Extension Beyond 2028

Spread the love

ZANU PF Mashonaland East province has echoed calls from other provinces for an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028, suggesting that the Constitution be amended to facilitate the move.

Addressing party members at an inter-district meeting in Goromonzi, ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe reaffirmed the province’s unwavering support for President Mnangagwa. He highlighted that this stance was unanimously agreed upon during the 21st National People’s Conference held in Bulawayo.

“On the last day of the conference, all committees, through their chairpersons, submitted their resolutions,” Garwe said. “When the resolutions were read, the one calling for President Mnangagwa to lead Zimbabwe until 2030 stood out and received unanimous approval. No one opposed it, and the entire gathering celebrated the resolution.”

He elaborated that despite some initial commentary from senior members, the resolution remained a clear expression of the party’s will.

Vision 2030 and Constitutional Alignment

Garwe urged party members to remain steadfast in their support for the President, noting that the party’s Vision 2030 aligns with President Mnangagwa’s leadership. He emphasised that the Constitution, while guiding the nation, is subject to amendments when necessary to reflect the people’s aspirations.

“Others might be confused as to what to follow, as the President said he is a constitutionalist, and it is true,” he said. “However, the Constitution is a living document that can be amended to align with the vision set for the nation. Vision 2030 is God-given, and the Constitution does not contradict it.”

He also encouraged members to avoid factionalism and premature campaigning, reiterating the importance of loyalty to the party and its leadership.

Unity and Focus

Garwe urged the party faithful to stay united and focused on ZANU PF’s broader goals, discouraging divisive tendencies. He assured them that chanting slogans like “ED 2030” was not prohibited and represented their collective resolve to see the vision through under President Mnangagwa’s guidance.

“Let us follow the Constitution, but also ensure we create an environment where the President can remain compliant and continue to lead the nation towards Vision 2030,” Garwe added.

ZANU PF’s continued calls for constitutional amendments to extend President Mnangagwa’s leadership reflect the party’s commitment to consolidating support for its long-term developmental goals. However, the proposed changes could reignite debates on governance and constitutionalism within Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...