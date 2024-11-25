Zanu PF Infighting Escalates with Suspensions of Chiwenga Supporters in Harare Province

HARARE – Zanu PF Harare Province has been rocked by internal infighting, leading to the suspension of 10 key members for allegedly fanning divisions within the party.

The suspensions highlight the ongoing power struggles within the ruling party, as factionalism continues to surface ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Among those suspended are prominent figures including the provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson, District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Godwin Gomwe, and senior Youth League officials. The suspensions also target figures with close ties to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whose supporters have been accused of causing unrest in the party ranks.

The full list of those suspended includes deputy secretary for Lands and Agriculture Edson Ringwa, deputy secretary for Science and Technology Charles Matsika, Youth League secretary for Administration Victor Manungo, Youth League deputy secretary for Information and Publicity Denzel Romol, Youth League secretary for Economic Development and Empowerment Lameck Chimanyiwa, and Youth League deputy secretary for Science and Technology Blessing Kambumu. Additionally, DCC 2 Secretary for Gender and Culture Karen Maingahama and DCC 2 Secretary for Economic Affairs Spencer Mutero were also handed suspension orders.

The suspensions come at a time when tensions within the party are reportedly escalating, with factions loyal to Vice President Chiwenga clashing with those aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. These divisions appear to be driven by jockeying for power within Zanu PF as Mnangagwa’s current term nears its end.

In a statement following the suspensions, Zanu PF Harare provincial vice chairman Ephraim Fundukwa issued a stern warning against indiscipline within the party. Fundukwa reiterated that all party members must adhere to party rules and work towards unity, urging those suspended to refrain from actions that undermine the party’s cohesion.

The internal strife within Zanu PF is a growing concern as the party prepares for the next general elections. The suspensions reflect the deepening rifts between factions within the party and the growing influence of rival groups vying for political supremacy.